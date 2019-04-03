Two arrested for murder of missing Scott Co. woman found in Louisiana

SCOTT COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found in shallow water in Mound, Louisiana, on Monday, April 1.
She was later identified by authorities as 21-year-old Celeste McDonald. McDonald had been reported missing earlier that day in Scott County.
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together and later arrested two suspects, who have been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Christopher Hopkins and 46-year-old Yolanda Michelle Torns, both of Jackson. They will be charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Hopkins will also be charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling from an earlier incident in Scott County.
Hopkins and Torns are being held in the Hinds County Detention Center awaiting their initial appearance.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
