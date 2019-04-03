TRAFFIC ALERT: US 49 left southbound lane near Tower Rd. closed due to crash

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Authorities are working to clear the scene of a one-vehicle crash on US 49 southbound roughly one mile south of Tower Road, according to a spokesman with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Trooper Travis Luck says the driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He adds that emergency crews will be on scene to clear the area for the next 45 minutes to an hour. The left southbound lane will be closed in the meantime.
Luck encourages drivers in the area to slow down as emergency crews work.
