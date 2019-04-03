Top of Class: Schedule of Events

Jones County, MS (WDAM) - Top of Class 2019 will be held on Wednesday, April 24, on the campus of Jones College. Below is the schedule of event for the big day:
- 8 a.m. - Registration at JC Bobcat Gym
- 8:30 a.m. - Light breakfast-President’s House
- 9 a.m. - Welcome-Speakers-Presentation
- 9:45 a.m. - “Hat Toss” picture
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Videotaping, newspaper pictures and entertainment
This year, we are providing more opportunities for friends and family to see the finished TV product. One-minute videos will be aired Monday through Friday at 5:58 a.m., beginning May 6, for five weeks. The videos will be available for viewing on wdam.com/topofclass. A schedule of each school’s air date will be posted on the page after May 6. A downloadable video will also be available for your personal use.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.