Petal resident finds pain relief through dry needling

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - If you suffer from chronic pain like neck, back or migraine pain, you probably couldn’t imagine going a day without the pain medication to treat it. But now that we are in the middle of an opioid crisis in our country, some health care providers want to step away from the opioids and suggest patients try an alternative to opioids that’s piercing through the pain.
It’s an idea that Petal resident Cody Dailey decided to give a try. He said years of heavy lifting caught up with him.
“I have herniated disk in my lower back and then,, the right shoulder pain is something that’s come on recently,” Dailey said.
Dailey said pain medications were not working for him. He said he tried physical therapy, but that didn’t help completely. His therapist recommended something that would stick.
“The purpose of dry needling is to help reduce inflammation and pain,” Hattiesburg Clinic physical therapist Kim Schramm said.
After meeting Schramm, Dailey started dry needling therapy to relieve his chronic pain. Schramm explained how tiny needles take the pain away.
“When you have pain, muscles tend to tighten up to protect the nerve ending, so therefore, the nerve ending becomes inflamed," Scharamm said. "If I insert the needle it will relax the muscle and it will bring circulation to the nerve ending, which will in result reduce pain.”
Schramm said with opioids, the medicine affects the chemistry of your brain, but never addresses the area of discomfort. With dry needling, she said the needle not only lessens or takes away the pain, but it causes an increase in circulation, which prompts the healing process.
“I can isolate that area, insert my needles, use some electric stimulation, reduce the pain in that area then they can move better and hurt less,” Schramm said.
She said her patients tell her how long they stay pain free.
“So, the next day they have the most pain relief and then it will last for several days," Schramm said. “Some patients I perform this technique on, maybe 12 different treatments and they were pain free.”
Dailey said this therapy does have a powerful impact.
“So the lower back, this is only the second time she has done it, so it helps the lower back substantially,” Dailey said.
Schramm is the manager of physical therapy at Hattiesburg Clinic’s Bellevue location. If you would like to know more about dry needling, you can contact the clinic at 601-261-1550.
