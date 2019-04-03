McCarty wins in House District 101 runoff

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Kent McCarty won a Tuesday runoff to become the next representative for Mississippi House District 101.
McCarty received 68% of the vote to defeat Steven Utroska, according to Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins. McCarty finished with a total of 1,760 votes, while Utroska finished with 825 total votes.
McCarty will fill the seat vacated by Brad Touchstone, who was elected to serve as Lamar County Judge.
Voting precincts in District 101 include Sumrall, Breland, Rocky Branch, Oloh, Midway, Lake Serene, Westover and Kingsmill. Parts of Oak Grove and Mill Creek are also part of the district.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.