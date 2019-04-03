First Alert: Take a look at Wednesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day a little chilly with temps in the low 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs warming up into the mid 70s! A few clouds will be moving in later this afternoon. Temps will fall into the 60s this evening. Lows tonight in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
A system will roll in tomorrow giving us a good chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain nearly all day long. Can’t rule out a rogue strong storm with gusty winds but widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s as we go through Friday and the weekend. Scattered T-Storms will linger for the day on Saturday.
Sunday the next system moves closer, increasing the threat for rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a 60% chance for storms. Right now we can’t rule out severe weather on Sunday and into Monday. In fact, Monday looks to be a lot like Sunday with highs in the 70s and a chance for storms.
By Tuesday, things calm down again for a few days. Highs in the 70s with only a few chances for some lingering showers.
