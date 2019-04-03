First Alert: Severe weather possible nearly all day Thursday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center has continued the Marginal-to-Slight Risk for severe weather for the Pine Belt for Thursday. That is a one and two out of five on the one-to-five scale where five is the highest risk for severe weather. This setup is rather messy and unpredictable, as it isn’t just one line of storms moving through the area, but rather clusters of storms developing and moving through piece by piece during the day.
What to expect:
Thursday will be warm and mostly cloudy and breezy with wind from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Storms will develop as early as 9 a.m. and be off and on nearly all day long. There isn’t a strong cold front pushing through, so a hour-by-hour timeline is going to be tough to nail down.
Threats:
The main concerns will be for heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls. The tornado threat is low, but it isn’t zero. And may end up being a bit higher, depending on how the day pans out.
Timing:
Storms begin as early as 9 a.m. The severe weather threat should hold off until 11 a.m. And the threat for severe weather will last until around 7 p.m. The rain and storms may continue beyond that until as late as 1 a.m.
Unknowns:
Full transparency, here: There are a lot of unknowns. And those unknowns may lead to an increased tornado threat later in the day and through the overnight, depending on how things shake out. Other unknowns may actually diminish the threat. Unfortunately, due to the lack of a cold front, things are going to be messy and tough to predict.
More Info:
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you.
If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
Continue following WDAM for the latest updates.
