First Alert: Severe weather possible nearly all day Thursday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center has continued the Marginal-to-Slight Risk for severe weather for the Pine Belt for Thursday. That is a one and two out of five on the one-to-five scale where five is the highest risk for severe weather. This setup is rather messy and unpredictable, as it isn’t just one line of storms moving through the area, but rather clusters of storms developing and moving through piece by piece during the day.