Authorities capture Pike County escaped inmate

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - An escaped inmate was captured in Hattiesburg, according to a spokesman with the Hattiesburg Police Department. Charles Willis, 55, was taken into custody at Park Pine Apartments off William Carey Parkway just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Hattiesburg Police Department, the Mississippi Department of Corrections and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force agents assisted in apprehending the escaped fugitive from Pike County.
According to officials, Willis was sentenced in early March to 35 years in prison for controlled substance trafficking and fleeing law enforcement in Walthall County.
