Two Hattiesburg men charged with auto burglary

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged two Hub City men after responding to an auto burglary on Tuesday morning.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to the burglary report in the 1900 block of Arcadia Street just before 8 a.m.
Officers arrested 33-year-old Paul Smith and 40-year-old Alvis McGlown and charged each man with auto burglary, according to Moore.
Smith was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Both men were booked in the Forrest County Jail.
