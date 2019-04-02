Police investigating shots fired in Laurel; no injuries reported

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Laurel police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the area of 16th Avenue on Tuesday.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers have at least one person of interest in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Cox said others involved in the shooting could be in Wayne County or Clarke County.
Cox added that the scene on 16th Avenue is clear and there is no danger to the public. No injuries have been reported, but a nearby business was hit by a bullet.
WDAM is working to gather more details on this developing story. We will report the latest information as it becomes available.
