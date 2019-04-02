Man convicted of killing woman out running in NYC park

In this Tuesday, March 26, 2019 file photo, defendant Chanel Lewis, right, is seated at the defense table at Supreme Court in the Queens Borough of New York, on the sixth day of his retrial for the August 2016 murder of Karina Vetrano. On Monday, April 1, 2019, a jury convicted Lewis of the murder. A previous trial ended in a hung jury. (Charles Eckert/Newsday via AP, Pool, File)