Lawmaker files bill to change I-10 to “Who Dat Nation Highway”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana lawmaker would like to see Interstate 10 from the Mississippi state line to the Texas state line renamed “Who Dat Nation Highway.”
Bill No. 134, filed by Sen. Wesley Bishop (D-New Orleans), if signed, would go into effect on Aug. 1.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation would be asked to build signage along the roadway. The bill said the cost for each sign cannot exceed $1,100.
Bishop said he did not have an exact dollar figure, but plans to have a sign designating the new name at each parish line.
The Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works is expected to consider the bill on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.