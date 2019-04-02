Lamar County voters head to the polls for House District 101 runoff

Lamar County voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be the next representative for Mississippi House District 101. (Source: WDAM)
April 2, 2019 at 12:42 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 12:42 PM

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Lamar County voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be the next representative for Mississippi House District 101. Steven Utroska and Kent McCarty are on the ballot for this runoff election.

WDAM interviewed both candidates after the March 12 special election. Both men told us they are running for the house seat because they want to help their communities.

Voting precincts in District 101 include Sumrall, Breland, Rocky Branch, Oloh, Midway, Lake Serene, Westover and Kingsmill. Parts of Oak Grove and Mill Creek are also part of the district. If you need help identifying your polling location, you can call the Lamar County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 601-794-8504.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

