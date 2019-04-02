Jasper Co. Homemakers to host Senior Citizen’s Day, health fair

BAY SPRINGS, MS (WDAM) - For 20 years, senior citizens in and around Jasper County have attended the Senior Citizen’s Day and Health Fair. The annual event provides residents with important information regarding health and wellness along with helpful tools they can find at various informational booths on-site from local businesses.
“There’s 40 of them actually that actually put it on and they see fit that this is a program that’s needed for our elderly," said Jasper County Extension Service agent, Kelby King of the Jasper County Homemakers.
The free event is set for April 10 at the Jasper County Extension Service building in Bay Springs beginning at 9 a.m.
"We would like to invite everybody out, " said King. “Right now, we have information and educational booths. So, if anybody else would like to join, we have a few more spaces left.”
