Hattiesburg Dirt Cheap Distribution Center hosts open house, job fair

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Channel Control Merchants, LLC-Dirt Cheap is hoping to find more than 200 new employees for its distribution centers.
Tuesday, the company hosted a job fair and open house at its distribution center at 48 Rawls Springs Loop.
Channel Control Merchants is a multi-million dollar secondary market retailer with more than 100 stores in nine states. It also has five distribution centers with more than three million square feet of merchandise processing space.
Employees are being sought for positions such as forklift operators, security guards, and merchandise processing.
