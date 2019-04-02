GRAPHIC: Man wearing ‘MAGA’ hat stabs bystander with sword, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) - Police say a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat attacked another man with a sword outside a San Francisco roller skating rink.
This story contains material that some readers may find disturbing.
Police said the incident occurred Friday around 9:50 p.m.
Police said the victim was walking past the suspect who was wearing the hat then, something happened where the “MAGA” hat fell from the suspect’s head.
That is when the suspect attacked the victim with the sword. The suspect struck the victim’s hand and then fled on foot.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are not commenting the specifics of the incident as it is still under investigation.
Police have not located the suspect with the sword.
