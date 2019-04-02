First Alert: Take a look at Tuesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off your day a little chilly with temps in the mid 40s. Skies will be sunny today with highs warming up into the mid 60s! Temps will fall into the 40s this evening. Lows tonight in the low 40s under mostly clear skies.
Sunny skies will stay with us through Wednesday as highs warm up into the upper 60s to mid 70s by the middle part of the week.
A system will roll in on Thursday giving us our next chance of thunderstorms. A few could be on the strong side so we’ll watch that closely. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s as we go through Friday and the weekend. Scattered T-Storms will linger for the day on Saturday.
Another system will swing through the Pine Belt next Sunday which will give us another chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s.
