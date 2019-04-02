FEMA announces MS counties eligible for disaster relief

ATLANTA, GA (WDAM) - Nearly a dozen Mississippi counties received public notice that the Federal Emergency Management Agency intends to supply funding to help repair public facilities and infrastructure damaged Dec. 27-28, 2018, during severe storms and flooding.
FEMA designated Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Greene, Jasper, Jones, Marion, Newton, Noxubee, Perry and Wayne counties eligible for Public Assistance funds, which can be used for various reasons, such as road, bridge or culvert repair, debris disposal and overtime labor costs.
Another FEMA program, Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, is available to counties and municipalities, state-wide. The program picks up a large percentage of the cost for items like storm shelters, generators and warning sirens.
FEMA’s public notice, which is required under law, also described proposed activities that may affect historic properties as well as activities and critical actions that may affect wetlands and floodplains.
FEMA is required by law to provide public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities through the Public Assistance (PA), Individual Assistance (IA) or Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
Damage from the storms and flooding did not reach the threshold figure required to trigger FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.
