AG candidate tours the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Attorney General candidate Andy Taggart was in the Pine Belt today as he continued his state-wide bus tour.
Over the past three decades, Taggart has served as a practicing attorney and counsel to many of the state’s top leaders. For the past seven years, spurred by a tragic, personal loss, Taggart has served as a passionate crusader among young people and families battling illicit drugs. He believes the fight against drugs, and the predators who profit from others’ destruction, should be top priority for law enforcement, led by the state’s next Attorney General.
“This fight has led me to run for this office. This is something I have believed needed to happen for a long time, and now my family and I are healthy enough to take it on,” said Taggart. “The time is right to step into the future, now as champions, no longer as victims, in the war against the scourge on our communities that is the poison of drugs.”
Taggart has been at the forefront of the Mississippi Republican Party throughout his adult life, having served as the state’s College and University Campus Director for Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign in 1980, as Political Director of the state GOP and then in the leadership of President Reagan’s re-election effort as Executive Director of the Mississippi Republican Party in 1984.
In 1991, Taggart helped elect Kirk Fordice as the first Republican governor of Mississippi in the modern era. He then served as Gov. Fordice’s Chief of Staff and Counsel, where he was instrumental in the ramp-up of Mississippi’s first Republican administration in the 20th Century.
Taggart also says it’s time to retire the Mississippi state flag into the Museum of Mississippi History, stating that the state needs a leader as passionate about Mississippi’s future as some are about our past.
He’s been married to his wife, Karen Taggart, for 36-years. They are parents to three sons and proud grandparents of a baby girl.
Lynn Fitch and Mark Baker, both Republicans, are also running for Mississippi Attorney General.
