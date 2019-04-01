Two Jasper Co. students selected as semi-finalists for state board program

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Two students within the Jasper County school system have been selected as semi-finalists for the State Board Student Representative Program. The Mississippi State Board of Education made the announcement on March 28 releasing the names of 11 individuals statewide.
Meghan Cosper - Gamache, a junior at Stringer Attendance Center, and Alvin Jones, Jr., a senior at Heidelberg High School were chosen out of pool of 52 applicants.
The program, which begins during the 2019 - 2020 school year, appoints a rising junior and senior to serve as student representatives. The students selected will be non-voting members. However, they will have an opportunity to provide input on policy decisions that impacts public schools in Mississippi.
Once the senior graduates, the junior will be promoted to the senior representative position thus appointing a new junior representative.
The two student representatives will be announced at the June 2019 SBE meeting.
