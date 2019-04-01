Richton police chief laid to rest

The Mayor, Board of Aldermen and employees of the Town of Richton mourns the passing or our Chief, Jerry Gardner. He was dedicated in his service to the citizens of Richton. The Lord commands us to be servants and Jerry was a true servant to the people in our community. He will be greatly missed by most, but especially by those who had a working relationship with him and called him friend. Jerry was a devoted husband and family man. Please keep his family and the employees of the Town of Richton in your prayers during these difficult days ahead. Chief you will forever be a part of us."