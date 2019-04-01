Richton police chief laid to rest

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - Richton Police Chief Jerry Gardner was laid to rest Monday morning. Law enforcement officers from several agencies in the Pine Belt were in attendance to honor Gardner and show support for his family.
The service was held at Jones and Son Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Gardner was interred at Dykes Chapel in Richton.
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said each officer and deputy who attended the ceremony wore a badge with a blue line across it in memory of Gardner.
On March 28, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted that Gardner had passed away on their Facebook page saying:
After the news of his death, the community offered condolences and heartfelt wishes to the family including Mayor Bo Ruffin. He posted a message the Town of Richton’s Facebook page describing Gardner as a devoted husband and family man.
