LPD: Sunday shooting appears to be in self-defense

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A man is recovering in a hospital after being shot several times Sunday morning in Laurel. According to Laurel police, it appears the shooting was in self-defense.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said the shots were fired around 7 a.m. on Maplewood Drive. That’s where responding officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center and was still there Monday receiving treatment, Cox said.
According to Cox, the shooter surrendered at the Laurel Police Department just a couple hours after the shooting. After interviewing witnesses and examining evidence, Cox said detectives determined the shooting was in self-defense.
The shooter was released after police discussed the incident with the district attorney’s office. Cox said the case will be sent to a grand jury for review.
If you have any information that could help this investigation, you’re asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
