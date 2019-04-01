Jones College student newspaper wins national award

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Radionian, the Jones College student newspaper, won first place for two-year college newspapers at the College Media Association’s annual spring conference.
A total of 150 colleges and universities attended the New York conference and awards, according to Jones College.
Students at the convention could participate in more than 250 sessions, special events and activities. The David L. Adams Apple Awards were presented for best of show at the conference.
The Radionian also received a total of 27 awards and the first place General Excellence Award at the state level.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.