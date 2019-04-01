Jones College releases 2019 football schedule

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Jones College will open the 2019 football season with four of its first five games on the road.
The Bobcats, who finished as 2018 South Division champions and state runner-ups, wrapped up a 10-2 season with a 27-7 victory over the Eastern Arizona College in the Mississippi Bowl. JC wound up ranked fifth in the final national National Junior College Athletic Association poll.
JC opens the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale before visiting Holmes Community College in Goodman at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.
The Bobcats will open Bobcat Stadium’s 2019 schedule by welcoming their first Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s South Division opponent, Hinds Community College, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12.
The first home game coincides with the annual Hall of Fame Game, with the introduction of new inductees into the Jones College Sports Hall of Fame.
The next two weeks, the Bobcats are back on the road, heading to Perkinston to take on Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 before traveling to Summit to take on Southwest Mississippi Community College at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26.
JC wraps up the 2019 regular season with three of its last four games at home.
The Bobcats will celebrate Homecoming at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, when archrival Pearl River Community College comes to Ellisville for the annual “Catfight.”
Jones will play back-to-back home games for the first time in 2019, welcoming Northwest Mississippi Community College at 7 p.m.. on Oct. 10.
JC wraps up its road schedule at 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 when it visits Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson.
The regular-season curtain descends at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 with a visit from East Central Community College.
The MACJC playoff semifinals will be staged Nov. 2, with the championship game set for Nov. 9.
