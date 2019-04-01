Hattiesburg man, 28, reported missing

MISSING PERSON: Steven Aycock, 28, of Hattiesburg. Last seen around 3 a.m. on March 30, 2019, after he walked off from a friend’s apartment on Toney Drive. Wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, flip-flops and a black leather jacket with a baseball cap. Any info., call HPD. pic.twitter.com/BqN3vJxzIn