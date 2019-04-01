Hattiesburg man, 28, reported missing

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 28-year-old man.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Steven Aycock was last seen leaving a friend’s apartment on Toney Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday. Aycock, of Hattiesburg, was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, flip-flops, a baseball cap and a black leather jacket.
If you have any information on Aycock’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.