Funeral arrangements released for Richton police chief

April 1, 2019 at 8:14 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 8:14 AM

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - The Richton Police Deparment police chief, Jerry Gardner, will be laid to rest on April 1. His service will be hosted at Jones Funeral Home at 11 a.m. in Richton with the interment at Dykes Chapel Ceremony.

On March 28, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted that Gardner had passed away on their Facebook page saying:

We at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are saddened today for the loss of one of our Brothers in Blue. Chief Jerry Gardner was dedicated to his service for the Town of Richton. He was a great man and a devoted husband. He will truly be missed by many including all of us. Please keep his family in your prayers as they go through the days to come."

After the news of his death, the community offered condolences and heartfelt wishes to the family including Mayor Bo Ruffin. He posted a message the Town of Richton’s Facebook page describing Gardner as a devoted husband and family man.

The Mayor, Board of Aldermen and employees of the Town of Richton mourns the passing or our Chief, Jerry Gardner. He was dedicated in his service to the citizens of Richton. The Lord commands us to be servants and Jerry was a true servant to the people in our community. He will be greatly missed by most, but especially by those who had a working relationship with him and called him friend. Jerry was a devoted husband and family man. Please keep his family and the employees of the Town of Richton in your prayers during these difficult days ahead. Chief you will forever be a part of us."

