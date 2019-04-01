Funeral arrangements released for Richton police chief

ttRICHTON, MS (WDAM) - The Richton Police Deparment police chief, Jerry Gardner, will be laid to rest on April 1. His service will be hosted at Jones Funeral Home at 11 a.m. in Richton with the interment at Dykes Chapel Ceremony.
On March 28, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted that Gardner had passed away on their Facebook page saying:
After the news of his death, the community offered condolences and heartfelt wishes to the family including Mayor Bo Ruffin. He posted a message the Town of Richton’s Facebook page describing Gardner as a devoted husband and family man.
