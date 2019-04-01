First Alert: Take a look at Monday’s forecast

Sunny skies will stay with us for Tuesday and into Wednesday as highs warm up into the upper 60s to mid 70s by the middle part of the week. A system will roll in on Thursday giving us our next chance of thunderstorms. A few could be on the strong side so we’ll watch that closely. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s as we go through Friday and the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. Another system will swing through the Pine Belt next Monday which will give us another chance of thunderstorms.