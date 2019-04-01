FCAHS band director charged with child exploitation

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Forrest County Agricultural High School employee has been charged with child exploitation.
Investigator John Tryner, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said 29-year-old Lindsey Daniels was arrested on Friday and charged with child exploitation. Tryner confirmed Daniels was a FCAHS employee.
The Forrest County Agricultural High School website has Daniels listed as the school’s band director.
Daniels was released without bond on Sunday by Justice Court Judge Robert Davis, according to Tryner.
WDAM has reached out to Forrest County Agricultural High School administration for comment.
