Coroner identifies Lamar Co. shooting victim

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel has identified the man killed in a shooting Friday night. Creel identified 23-year-old Jamarus Daniels as the victim in the shooting.
According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Shears Road. Rigel said witnesses reported that the shots rang out after two men started fighting in the parking lot. Daniels was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital, where he later died, Rigel said.
Officials have not identified any suspects in the investigation.
The homicide is being investigated by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 601-794-8610 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
