Circuit Clerk clears confusion ahead of House District 101 runoff

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - In last month’s House District 101 special election, there was some confusion with who could vote and who couldn’t.
Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins explains this is because of redistricting that happened back in 2014 when House District 87 was created.
"House District 87 took over parts of House District 101 and parts of House District 104. That would have been the reason you weren’t in the poll books and therefore the only thing on the ballot tomorrow, and of course three weeks ago, was House District 101,” said Hankins.
The run-off election between Kent McCarty and Steven Utroska for the house seat will be on Tuesday.
If you’re unsure whether you live in House District 101, there are a couple of different ways to find out if you can vote.
"The best way to find out if they are in House District 101 is to visit lamarcounty.ms.gov. On there we have a correct map for all house districts in Lamar County. You can also call our office at 601-794-8504,” said Hankins.
Hankins says the district is hoping for a big turnout of voters.
"Based off our absentees, our absentees are down compared to three weeks ago. That’s to be expected being you’re down to two candidates and not five. We’re hoping to get the same turnout that we had last time,” explained Hankins.
Voting precincts in District 101 include Sumrall, Breland, Rocky Branch, Oloh, Midway, Lake Serene, Westover and Kingsmill. Parts of Oak Grove and Mill Creek are also part of the district.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.