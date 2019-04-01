Annual 5K raises money for Cystic Fibrosis

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Supporters gathered at the Longleaf Trace Gateway for the annual Great Strides Run for Breath 5k on Sunday.
"It’s all about community. Community and family and finding a cause for the things that people may be struggling with. Whether it’s cystic fibrosis or another disease, it’s coming out here and supporting your brothers and sisters around you and just being a part of the community,” said Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Mississippi Board Member, Frank McCool.
This race is put on as a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Mississippi.
All the money raised will go towards research for a cure and will also help support families who struggle with cystic fibrosis.
"I was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when I was five years old. Every day I do my treatments and take the pills to keep my body in tip top shape for things like this and just to live a healthy life,” said Jake Sumrall, who has CF.
Delta Tau Delta and Alpha Delta Pi at Southern Miss host this race every year. Volunteers said these events are a great way to make the community aware.
"Spreading the word of CF. People know about type one diabetes, that’s our national philanthropy, but not too many people know about CF. Some people don’t ever notice it. Coming out here, getting more money out and getting the word out really means a lot to us,” said Hector Talavera, Delta Tau Delta chapter president.
"It’s just something that we want to support. especially being in a sorority, seeing other people deal with silent stuff like this, we defiantly want people to be aware of what’s going on in our community. We also just want to show our respect for anybody out here,’ said Gabby Seibert, Alpha Delta Pi member.
This was the first time the race was held at the Longleaf Gateway.
