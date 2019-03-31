Hubfest 2019 brings community together

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Hattiesburg on Saturday for Hubfest 2019.
“I had a great time today,” said Ezekiel Wood. "I went to a basketball game first, then we came down here. There was a snow cone that was about this big and it was added to the cup. They put so much in it.”
There were over 150 vendors at Hubfest, many selling arts and crafts, food, and homemade products.
"We make candles, homemade goat milk soaps, soy candles with woodwick, and body spa products,” explained vendor Daniel Harvin.
Several downtown businesses were also enjoying the event, setting up their own booths for people to visit.
Owners said Hubfest brings people from across the Pine Belt together.
“Hattiesburg is a hub city of Mississippi,” said business owner Jonathan Woodland. "It just gives everybody the chance to see what’s going on downtown and just rebuilding it.”
Kerry Hardges and his family have made going to Hubfest a tradition.
Hardges said he enjoys how the festival brings people together.
“It brings the community together, for one thing,” said Hardges. "It gives us a chance to bond with one another. The more you fellowship together as a community, the stronger the community becomes.”
