Hattiesburg man charged with armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 22-year-old man with armed robbery on Sunday.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said police responded to the reported robbery in the 1300 block of Main Street just after 10 a.m.
Dandre Garry, of Hattiesburg, was arrested after K9 officers were able to track him to a wooded area off East 5th Street.
Moore said a sawed-off shotgun was also recovered during the investigation.
According to police, Garry is also on probation from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
