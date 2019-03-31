First Alert: Sunday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Skies are expected to become partly cloudy later tonight with lows in the upper 30s.
Sunny skies are forecast to return on Monday with lows in the lower to mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday looks sunny as well with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast to return on Wednesday along with warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday with highs again in the mid 70s. This system has the potential of producing some severe storms and will be monitored closely.
For Friday partly cloudy skies are in the forecast along with a 40 percent chance for showers with highs around 80.
Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
By Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.
