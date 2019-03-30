Prep Baseball Scores - 3/29

By Taylor Curet | March 29, 2019 at 11:28 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 11:28 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The high school baseball season is heating up as the region play is in full swing across the Pine Belt. Here’s some of the scores from Friday’s action:

  • West Jones (2) South Jones (1)
  • Sumrall (7) Purvis (4)
  • Oak Grove (14) George County (4)
  • Wayne County (11) Laurel (0)
  • Northeast Jones (15) Newton County (0)
  • Seminary (9) West Marion (1)
  • Petal (21) Meridian (2)
  • Hattiesburg (2) Pearl River Central (8)
  • Lumberton (17) Sacred Heart (0)
  • Columbia (16) Tylertown (1)
  • Poplarville (10) Greene County (7)
  • Wesson (10) Jefferson Davis (0)
  • Perry Central (13) St. Patrick (7)

