Prep Baseball Scores - 3/29

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The high school baseball season is heating up as the region play is in full swing across the Pine Belt. Here’s some of the scores from Friday’s action:
- West Jones (2) South Jones (1)
- Sumrall (7) Purvis (4)
- Oak Grove (14) George County (4)
- Wayne County (11) Laurel (0)
- Northeast Jones (15) Newton County (0)
- Seminary (9) West Marion (1)
- Petal (21) Meridian (2)
- Hattiesburg (2) Pearl River Central (8)
- Lumberton (17) Sacred Heart (0)
- Columbia (16) Tylertown (1)
- Poplarville (10) Greene County (7)
- Wesson (10) Jefferson Davis (0)
- Perry Central (13) St. Patrick (7)
