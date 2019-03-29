MDOC asking for public’s help to find escaped inmate

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Correction is searching for an escaped inmate.
The agency is asking the public to help them find 55-year-old Charles Willis.
Willis was sentenced to 35 years behind bars on March 18th for trafficking controlled substances and fleeing law enforcement in Walthall County.
He was last seen in Pike County Friday morning. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are under investigation.
Willis is described as a medium built black male of dark brown complexion with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with any information should contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.