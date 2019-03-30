Lamar County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a fight at an apartment complex turned into a shooting on Friday.
According to Sheriff Danny Rigel, deputies received a 911 call of a shooting in the parking lot of the apartments at 22 Shears Road. Rigel said a caller said about 15 people were standing outside watching a fight between two men when several shots were fired.
A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
If anyone has any information about the incident, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 601-794-8610 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
