Hundreds expected in Columbia for Celebrate Sela 5K

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Saturday morning hundreds are expected to attend the fifth annual Celebrate Sela 5K race at Friendship Park in Columbia.
Sela, the little girl’s legacy being honored Saturday, died from congenital diaphragmatic hernia.
The race was created to raise money for research and treatment for kids who suffer from a life threatening illness like Sela’s.
Laura Anderson, Selah’s mother, described what happened with her daughter’s condition.
“Her diaphragm failed to form fully and allowed her abdominal organs into her chest and therefore her lungs didn’t form properly, and her heart was even pushed to the wrong side of her body," said Anderson
Five years later, her parents are still finding ways to aid researchers and comfort families going through something similar.
“She lived with us for 23 days, and now even though it was short, we celebrate her time with us," Anderson said.
The couple said around this time every year, there’s an outpour of support for their family and they said they appreciate it.
“We just have so many people that reach out to help us," Anderson said. “They come and volunteer to help with the registration tables or to stand at the turns and cheer people on or even at the finish line just to clap and give people encouragement."
The amount of money they raised at the race over the years is quite impressive.
“It’s been a great success, the last four years we added up we raised over $31,000 and we were able to donate which has been fantastic," said her Sela’s father, David Anderson.
