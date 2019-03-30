Hattiesburg police investigating apartment shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after a possible shooting at an apartment complex on Friday night.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the department received a call for service in reference to a residence attempted to be broken into at 39 Pine Bark Cove around 9 p.m.
“When officers arrived, they discovered several apartments had been struck by what appeared to be bullets,” Moore said.
While on scene, officers were contacted by dispatch saying someone had arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Moore said the person at the hospital is in stable condition.
If anyone has any information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
