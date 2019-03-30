First Alert: Saturday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The forecast for tonight calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight, with lows in the mid to upper 40s behind a strong cold front that is expected to push through the area before or around midnight.
After the front passes expect a good chance for showers until early Sunday morning.
During the day Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies and much cooler weather to prevail with highs remaining the 50s.
By Sunday night clouds will begin to dissipate with lows in the mid to upper 30s expected.
Monday through Wednesday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s Monday and highs in the lower to mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lows will be in the upper 30s Tuesday morning and in the mid 40ws Wednesday morning.
By Friday a return of showers and a few thunderstorms are expected with highs in the mid 70s and lows around 60.
For Friday and Saturday there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s on Friday and in the lower 80s on Saturday.
