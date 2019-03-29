West Jones, South Jones renew rivalry on the diamond

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - The latest chapter in the West Jones-South Jones rivalry will be written on Friday night when the Mustangs host the Braves at 7 p.m.
It’s a meeting that’s intense in every arena – but even more so on the diamond considering West Jones ranks No. 11 in Mississippi and South Jones No. 17.
The Mustangs (14-3) grabbed an 8-1 win over the Braves (13-4) on Tuesday to take the top spot in region 5-5A.
Friday night’s matchup is magnified with both clubs fighting for postseason positioning.
"Our message to the kids today and yesterday after the game Tuesday was just to continue what we're doing,” said West Jones head coach Trey Sutton. “And keep getting better every day and come out with the same intensity and mindset Friday as we did Tuesday. At that point, you just play the game and see where we fall at the end."
"When you grow up with those guys like our kids have and you play all-stars with ‘em or select ball or travel ball or whatever you want to call it, you develop those relationships,” said South Jones head coach Jordan Rogers. “It's kind of been a tribute to the competition level in Jones County. It's really fun for the coaches, for the players and especially the communities."
"I think it's the best rivalry in the state just because, like Tuesday night the atmosphere here was incredible,” said South Jones senior pitcher John Mitchell. “But playing them in any sport, it's always a battle. It's the games you look forward to your whole life."
“With baseball, we’re on a small field and all the fans are just right there,” said South Jones senior shortstop Tyler Ducksworth. “It’s really actually fun just seeing all the fans out there.”
