Vaping becomes problem in schools as trend grows

“And I think when you buy something like that, do you really know what’s in it? Because when you start talking to kids about it, they can’t tell you exactly what’s in it. Some of them will even tell you, ‘Oh, there’s no nicotine in it.’ And there actually is. So I think parents need to do their research as well, and as always, talk to their children about everything that they’re doing, involved in, or thinking about being involved in.”