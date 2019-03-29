USM rides longest active win streak in nation into UTSA

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Winners of eight straight games, Southern Miss seeks its third consecutive Conference USA sweep at UTSA this weekend.
The reigning C-USA pitcher of the week Walker Powell gets the ball on Friday night, headlining a pitching staff that ranks 20th in the nation and 12th in earned run average (2.77).
The Golden Eagles share the longest active win streak in the country with UC-Irvine – and hope to keep it rolling in San Antonio, Texas.
“One game at a time,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “Before we play tomorrow night’s game, we had to play Tuesday night and that’s what we want to do. take it game to game. The most important game on the schedule is Friday and that’s what we’ll commit to winning. You can’t play Saturday until you finish the Friday game, so we don’t want to get ahead of anything. We want to keep it really simple.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.