Three charged in Hattiesburg armed robberies

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged three suspects in connection to three armed robberies in the Hub City.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers detained a 17-year-old male on Tuesday after responding to a report of armed robbery in the 1900 block of Arcadia Street around 10:15 p.m. Police did not identify the juvenile.
Police interviewed the juvenile and later charged him as an adult with three counts of armed robbery after connecting him to two other armed robberies on March 4.
Moore said additional leads led to the arrest of 19-year-old Christian Martin, of Hattiesburg, on Thursday in the 1200 block of Main. He was charged with three counts of armed robbery.
Police also arrested 18-year-old Jakobe Woullard, of Hattiesburg, in the 2300 block of West 7th Street. He was charged with three counts of armed robbery.
Moore said the suspects are connected to March 4 armed robberies at the Kangaroo convenience store at 7060 Highway 49 and a Valero convenience store at 4100 Hardy Street.
Police said additional charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.
