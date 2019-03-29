Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson speaks at First Priority

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - First Priority of South Mississippi held its 20th annual Golf Tournament and Live/Silent Auction on Thursday.
Super Bowl champion head coach Doug Pederson served as the guest speaker and said the offseason is a great opportunity to give back and share his journey.
“I think a lot of people see me, see our team, see athletes on TV all the time and really don’t get to know any of the celebrity coaches, players,” Pederson said. “And I’ve always had a passion to give back and speak and share my testimony with people when they ask. And this was a great opportunity to do that here tonight.”
