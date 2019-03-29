State Aid deems Jones, Wayne County bridges as “deficient”

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Office of State Aid Road Construction deemed 34 bridges statewide as “deficient” resulting in immediate closure.
Eleven of those bridges were in Jones County and five were in Wayne County.
Kalyn Dial said she uses the bridge on Tuckers Crossing Road over the Tallahoma Creek in Jones County twice a week to get school.
She said she was disappointed when she approached the bridge and saw it closed.
“I’m just confused,” said Dial. “I didn’t know that it was closed. So, now I have to go all the way back around which is probably 30 minutes out of my way.”
Several drivers were forced to turn around upon approaching the road closure sigh. Others decide to drive around the sign.
This comes after the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was directed to immediately close 34 local bridges under the authority of Gov. Phil Bryant’s April 2018 emergency bridge closure proclamation.
State Aid Engineer Harry Lee James said the bridges were suppose to have already been closed.
“The county is asked to notify us if one is to be closed, that it has been repaired, and that they would like to reopen it because these are all inspected by certified bridge inspectors,” said James. “They make a recommendation and their recommendation stands until something is done to change it.”
James said in this situation that did not happen. He said the agency had proof the bridges were closed sometime last year but they never received word from the counties they were reopened.
State Aid is a separate state agency that enforces federal guidelines for county and city-owned roads and bridges and does not report to the Transportation Commission or MDOT.
“As soon as we found out, we put them on notice,” said James. “It’s up to them to act, re-close the bridge, make repairs, and notify us.”
MDOT released a list stating which bridges were closed statewide, the date they were found in critical condition, and when a letter of notification was sent to the board of supervisors of that county.
In Jones County several of the letters were sent in December of 2018. In Wayne County, some were sent back in September. There were also required to give a response.
“In this case, we were not notified in many instances,” said James. “We had no knowledge of the status of the bridge. [We were] relying on the counties to keep us informed.”
James said this caused them to take action and reach out to MDOT to make the closures.
“The local officials just need to do the right thing and take care of their infrastructure,” said James. “Spend whatever moneys required to keep those bridges open or let us know if they’re going to permanently close them.”
James said he wants the public to know while he understands the closures are a hassle, they were done for the public’s safety.
“I know a lot of people question that," said James. "Well, It doesn’t take but one overloaded truck.... and then a loaded school bus going behind it causing some kind of catastrophic accident that really brings attention to this. So, we’d rather be on the side of caution then not. It can’t be ignored.”
WDAM reached out to the Jones and Wayne County Board of Supervisors for comment and we’ve yet to heard word back.
You can view the full list of bridge closures here.
