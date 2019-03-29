Spring getting longer, pollen getting worse in South Mississippi

As we continue to use coal, drive cars, and burn forests, it increases the atmospheric Carbon Dioxide. When there is more CO2, plants can use it as ‘food’ to make more pollen. And we've already seen that, between 1900 and 200 there was a - roughly - 30-percent increase in pollen. That may explain while more and more people seem to be sneezing in the Spring then they used to – there is more pollen these days!