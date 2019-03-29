Spring getting longer, pollen getting worse in South Mississippi

PINE BELT (WDAM) - It's not your imagination, the pollen is getting worse. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, allergies affect more than 50 million people in the United States and are the sixth-leading chronic illness.
Based on data collected by Climate Central, pollen could be getting worse as the Spring season gets longer. That longer growing season may be good news for farmers, but it is bad news for allergy sufferers. That leads to people who suffer from allergies, to suffer longer. Then, there was also cited research suggesting that the pollen itself is becoming more numerous during the last 100 years.
As we continue to use coal, drive cars, and burn forests, it increases the atmospheric Carbon Dioxide. When there is more CO2, plants can use it as ‘food’ to make more pollen. And we've already seen that, between 1900 and 200 there was a - roughly - 30-percent increase in pollen. That may explain while more and more people seem to be sneezing in the Spring then they used to – there is more pollen these days!
By 2060, some research suggests we may have about twice as much pollen in the air. People with stock in Flonase and Claritin might be feeling pretty good, right now. While the rest of us are just sneezing.
One of the very subtle changes with the extra greenhouse gases like CO2, methane, and water vapor, is the ability for the atmosphere to hold onto that little bit of extra heat overnight.
This happens because those gases like to trap longwave radiation trying to leave the atmosphere at night. It isn’t a lot of heat, but it is enough to change the temperature by half a degree here, a full degree there. Maybe even two degrees in some places.
A degree or two may not sound like a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but it can mean a lot to plants trying to sprout.
The warmer nights – by a degree here or there – can mean the difference between a frost and a freeze. Or a chilly night and a frosty night.
And that difference – over time – can determine whether a plant is going to sprout or not. And thus changes when Spring has sprung. And when we all start sneezing.
