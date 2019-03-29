Richton police chief passes away

Richton police chief passes away
The town of Richton is mourning after the loss of their police chief, Jerry Gardner. (PCSO)
By Shakari Briggs | March 29, 2019

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - The town of Richton is mourning after the loss of their police chief, Jerry Gardner of the Richton Police Department.

We at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are saddened today for the loss of one of our Brothers in Blue. Chief Jerry Gardner was dedicated to his service for the Town of Richton. He was a great man and a devoted husband. He will truly be missed by many including all of us. Please keep his family in your prayers as they go through the days to come."

The Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police also took to Facebook to remember their brother in blue.

Please join us with prayers and thoughts for the family of Chief Jerry Gardner of the Richton Police Department . Chief Gardner was a faithful member of our Association and will be missed.

Posted by Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police on Thursday, March 28, 2019

This is a developing story.

