Richton police chief passes away

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - The town of Richton is mourning after the loss of their police chief, Jerry Gardner of the Richton Police Department.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to Gardner’s family saying in part, “...Chief Jerry Gardner was dedicated to his service for the Town of Richton. He was a great man and a devoted husband. He will truly be missed by many including all of us...”
The Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police also took to Facebook to remember their brother in blue.
This is a developing story.
