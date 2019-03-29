Pine Belt teachers share thoughts on pay raise bill

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi State House and Senate have sent a bill to the governor’s desk that will give teachers a $1,500 pay raise.
Teachers at Longleaf Elementary School in Hattiesburg are sharing their thoughts on the bill.
"We were really hoping for more,” said kindergarten teacher Jennifer Craft.
"We are appreciative of whatever amount we get,” said third grade teacher Jennifer Bennett.
"I feel that the money we receive is not enough. It’s not enough,”
Teachers say that even though they are thankful for the raise, they still do not think it is enough.
“They use money out of their own pockets to help their students in the classroom receive the best education possible," said first grade teacher Nicole Harvey. “That’s our goal. That’s what we want to do. I feel like if we could receive more money, I think it would be very beneficial for the students."
Bennett said that as a teacher of a state-tested grade, she has to put in additional hours in order to better her students.
“We have to make sure that children who are below grade level can rise up to the state standard for that test," Bennett said. “I really was hoping that it would be a little bit more, around the $4,000 mark, so that we could be comparable to other states surrounding us."
Other teachers feel the raise will not be enough to keep educators in the state.
“Mississippi needs good teachers," Craft said. “We need great teachers. If we’re leaving, our kids are the ones who suffer. We need a greater raise to keep the quality teachers here."
The bill is currently awaiting Governor Phil Bryant’s signature.
