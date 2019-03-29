One killed in Jefferson Davis Co. crash involving log truck

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - One person is dead and a second had to be airlifted from the scene after a crash involving a log truck and a van in Jefferson Davis County.
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are working the crash right now on State Route 35. MHP Troop J spokesman Travis Luck said the deadly crash happened when the log truck slammed into a van as the van was pulling onto the highway from a private drive Friday morning.
The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, Luck said. The driver of the log truck was airlifted to a hospital.
Luck said the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.